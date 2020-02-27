Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.27.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bay Area teens can race cars and cops at the Sonoma Race Way, Oprah has had a one-night stand, and the morning crew plays never have I ever!

6am Alice News Network – Jonny explains what the term ‘jerry’ means, men are more likely to cancel then women do, and a man in San Francisco pays $1000 to get his dog back!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson wear face mask to help against the coronavirus but health experts say it won’t help, the CDC says mean have to share their beards, and Apple doesn’t want bad guys to use their phones in movies!

7am Alice News Network – 82,000 people have the coronavirus worldwide, you can catch coronavirus by someone’s farts, and the man who created the video game Contra at the age of 61!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Korn is coming up with a wellness spa for musicians on tour, Chelsea Handler skies naked for her 45th birthday, Ozzy Osbourne believes in aliens, and the FBI told Rick Singer to lie about making donations in the college scandal!

8am Alice News Network – Scientist in China tries to debunk coronavirus gossip and people in Pasadena stole a hurst with a dead body still in it!

Final Break – Jonny reads through your texts!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment