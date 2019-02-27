Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.27.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Stories for people like Hooman, Michael Cohen’s testimony, man steals $33,000 in rare coins and uses them in change machines, we’re all a little queer, and having too much free-time!

7-8am – Marie Kondo's tidying up is causing a spike in Goodwill donations, Romeoville woman helps bail out R. Kelly with $100K, Jordyn Woods to speak with Jada Pinkett Smith in first interview since Tristan Thompson scandal, Russian River flooding in Northern California triggers evacuations, and the new trend for Yoga!

8-9am - The most followed woman on Instagram, having kids related to happiness, some fast facts, and interesting rules in the AAF!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment