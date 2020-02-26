Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.26.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Madison Bumgarner has a secret rodeo identity and The Bachelor is coming out with a dating show for 65 years olds!

6am Alice News Network – Bob Ross well know curly hair is a lie and a man on a kayak goes down a huge waterfall, and Jif peanut better changes their name to Gif!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A Quite Place 2 trailer is out, the Billboard hot 100 is out, and Kobe Bryant did a rap song!

7am Alice News Network – A list of things that people are giving up for lent!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Singer Duffy makes the news after being sexually assaulted a few years back, Whitney Houston’s hologram got mixed reviews from fans, and Eminem calls on fans to match his rap time!

8am Alice News Network – A topless lady was driving trying to give her boyfriend sexual favors, a high school baseball coach gets fired after dropping f-bombs from winning the championship, and top ten things that stress you out as a parent!

Final Break – The morning show tries the Godzilla challenge and read through your texts!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment