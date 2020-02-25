Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.25.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The big memorial of Kobe and Giana Bryant was yesterday, Vanessa Bryant files a lawsuit against the helicopter company, and Mike Lohan’s ex-wife and ex-girlfriend are now living together!

6am Alice News Network – NASA’s Katherine Johnson who inspired “Hidden Figures” dies at 101, Krispy Kreme is launching their own delivery service, and a drug dealer loses 58 million dollars because of bitcoins!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s the Tattoo-sday Report!

7am Alice News Network – Costco is locking down on who can eat at their food court, a rule of table manners made in the 15th century, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar are getting sued, Harvey Weinstein is going to prison, Lil Nas X is filming a large new music videos out and Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty!

8am Alice News Network – A reservoir near Morgan Hill is going to be drained due to being unsafe, a janitor in Memphis get a surprise go fund me raised for him to buy a car, and a cross country team go to an airport to buy Chick-fil-a!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

