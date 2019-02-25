Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.25.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – 91st Academy Awards, Oakland teachers ready for third day of strike after union, district fail to reach an agreement, and LA news anchor died from meth overdose during sexual encounter at hotel, autopsy reveals!

7-8am – R. Kelly heads back to court after he can't post $100,000 bail, Patriots owner Robert Kraft could be charged as early as Monday in sex solicitation case, Khloe Kardashian slams 'Bachelor' creator for being insensitive, CBS Bay area reporter robbed while covering Oakland teachers’ strike, and the best ways to breakup!

8-9am - Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are actually a thing, Amy Schumer’s painful morning sickness, a little more on the 91st Academy Awards, the new trend for weddings, and how much the average person is spending on subscription services!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

