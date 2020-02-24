Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.24.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The late Kirk Douglas donates his money to a charity, the Friends Reunion is happening, and Steven Spielberg is not happy about his daughter’s porn career!

6am Alice News Network – Bernie wins Nevada, man drives his car off a building, and are you smarter than your partner! ​

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kobe and Giana Bryant memorial is today; Matrix 4 is causing a lot of noises for San Francisco Residents, and Lindsay Lohan is doing a new film with Mickey Rourke!

7am Alice News Network – Coronavirus is surging outside of China, a couple in Marin who was lost in the woods for eight days was rescued over the weekend, and 90% of people will go back home for their cell phone if they forget it!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – New music charts are out today, Justin Bieber joins Kanye West Sunday Service, and James Hetfield performs at Eddie Money Tribute!

8am Alice News Network – a mom had to delivered her own baby because the doctor couldn’t get there in time and then saved a man from a burning car, drinking beer can double a man’s live to ninety, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

