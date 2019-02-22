Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.22.2019

February 22, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Sarah And Vinnie Full Show Podcast
Categories: 
Features
Podcasts

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77, Kylie and Jordan’s situation, the teacher strike, and dating prenups!

7-8am – Jussie Smollett returns to ‘Empire’ set as Fox struggles to decide his fate, how many men stress out during wedding planning, and snow plow truck plows through thirty blocks of mailboxes!

8-9am  - Falling in love with the wrong number, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

