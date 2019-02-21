Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.21.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jussie Smollett is under arrest, in custody of Chicago police, Harry Potter discusses his drinking problems, the Oakland teacher strike is on, the real pain of heartbreak, and revenge porn consequences!

7-8am – Chicago Police hold a presser on Jussie Smollett's arrest, Gwyneth Paltrow counter-sues over 2016 skiing accident, a quick Kardashian roundup, a follow up on the girl who was let down by her new husbands size, and… “A, B, C, and D!

8-9am - Police Superintendent comments on Jussie Smollet’s behavior, Ringo Starr and Santana to headline 50th anniversary concert at Woodstock site, the Golden Girls cruise, a brilliant bit that should’ve been on the radio, and the amount of time the average person spends on a wedding!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the Movies Review: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’, and ‘The Two Killings of Sam Cooke’!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment