Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.20.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie's Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Steven Spielberg’s daughter is becoming a porn star, Planet of the Apes is coming back, and the most pro gamer Ninja wants people to take his job seriously!

6am Alice News Network – Things that went viral and are now no more, the most sinful states in America, beer goggles do exist and a poll of America’s favorite girl scout cookies!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Drew Carey’s ex fiancé murderer gets arrested, rapper Pop Smoke is murder in his Hollywood home, Cleveland Browns Gregory Robison is caught with a 157 pound of weed at the border, and Venom 2 is filming here in the city!

7am Alice News Network – A man in Florida shoves steaks down his pants, Burger King releases an ad with a moldy to burger, and cops follow a trail of pill bottles to a house with all the robbers in it!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Pop Smoke died in Real House Wives home Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and most people find their favorite band by age 13!

8am Alice News Network – Vinnie and Sarah talk about getting some tattoos, a couple of police officers trying to have date night catch a guy robbing the place, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

