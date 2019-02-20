Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.20.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – P!nk’s new song, the dumbest thing P!nk did to hurt herself, Lady Gaga and Her Fiancé Christian Carino have officially broken up, the last straw for Tristan Thomas, the teacher strike, new emojis, and how many bath-towels does the average person need!

7-8am – ‘Survivor’ is back, our intern Brandon auditioned for ‘Big Brother’, Ariana Grande claims top three slots on the Billboard Hot 100, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy announces retirement, and a man uses his muscles to save a man!

8-9am - Jussie Smollett’s story is not adding up, Miranda Lambert’s new player husband, and the new cure for snoring, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment