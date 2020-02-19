Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.19.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jeff Bezos gives $10 billion to climate change, a lot of celebrity deaths over the weekend, and Denise Richards denies being in open relationship!

6am Alice News Network – New York real estate heir Robert Durst murder trail makes the news, prices of wine are going down, and how many times you can actually use your towels!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Billboard Top 10 is still the same, The Royals of Sussex are to be stripped of their titles, and Neverland Ranch gets pulled off the market after being for sale for 5 years!

7am Alice News Network – The Corona virus has killed up to 2,000 people, break ups are hard because of social media and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Football player Antonio Brown drops a single, Pearl Jam releases a new single, and a guy in a Kiss Cover band hair catches on fire and continues to sing!

8am Alice News Network – A jar of human tongues from the late 60’s is found in a house, facts about morning routines, and your bedside water is not save to drink the next day!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

