Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.15.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – It’s time to play a game! Kanye out does everybody for Valentine’s day, it’s singles awareness day, how much the average wedding cost, and Hooman has something to say!

7-8am – New incriminating tapes from R Kelly, Chicago police have 'no evidence' regarding Jussie Smollett incidents, Ja Rule still wants to make “Fyre” festival happen, Amazon scraps New York HQ plan amid local outcry, and the average parent is a hoarder!

8-9am - The smash and Grab map, adding one more commercial holiday, a few fast facts, and which kid is most-likely to bully the rest of your children!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment