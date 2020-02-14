Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.14.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Survivor Recap and Celebrities who fell in love at first sight!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie grills Sarah about her first hook up with her husband, a girl matched with a guy from a dating app who ends up robbing a bank, and a couple of fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah and Vinnie play the Valentine’s game Name that Tune, and Will Ferrell drops some Valentine’s pickup lines!

7am Alice News Network – A big lawsuit in Roseville makes the news, a lady breaks out of the back of s cop car, and how much Americans spend on Valentine’s days!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Name that Tune round Two where Vinnie ends up calling his wife, Billie Eilish James bond song is out and Justin Bieber’s new album is out!

8am Alice News Network – A lady pooped in the back of a cop car, it is more expensive to be in a relationship than single, and a guy starts a go fund me page for his high school reunion which is a scam!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

