Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.14.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Celebrities that got engaged/married on Valentine’s Day, "Sweetheart swindlers" scam lonely people seeking love online, some Valentine’s Day stats, and getting naked while you go number two!

7-8am – (SPOILER ALERT) ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, “things Vinnie will like”, rock out in Vans x Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary album sneakers, Michael Avenatti gives up control of firm after being accused of hiding millions, and what women don’t want on Valentine’s Day!

8-9am - New rules for the Oscars, musician Ryan Adams accused of sexual misconduct by several women, Subway pedophile Jared Fogle is living the 'high life' in prison, ex-con reveals, ninety-six percent of Americans say they love cheese, and some relationship benchmarks!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages and a movie review!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment