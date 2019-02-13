Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.13.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, ‘Last Call with Carson Daly’ to end after 17-year late-night run at NBC, and man bites wife because he wanted to die with her!

7-8am – Miranda Lambert dumps salad on woman during argument, El Chapo found guilty on all counts; faces life in prison, and the key to happiness!

8-9am - A few musicians make hits for PornHub, Pete Davidson covers up tattoo, the California bullet train dream is dead, man busted after caught with detailed journal of all the booze he stole, and PDA!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

