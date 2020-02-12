Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.12.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah fixes some records for home décor, the movie The Hunt makes the news again, and the season premiere of Survivor premieres tonight!

6am Alice News Network – An update on the New Hampshire primary, a mom tapes money to trash at her home hoping her kids will clean, and a dog broke the world record for having the most broken tennis balls in his mouth!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Billboard Top 10 single charts, a new type of race that has no end, and TMZ has a contest for you to win 5k!

7am Alice News Network – The coronavirus is still taking charge, it is common for women to go braless at work now, and the most common nightmares!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash- Post Malone is the second musician to have 1 billion streams online, Katy Perry’s video Roar has made 3 billion views on YouTube, a famous pianist favorite piano is broken from movers!

8am Alice News Network – Bernie Sanders secures New Hampshire in the Democratic Primaries, Fantasizing about threesomes, and the most money spent on Valentines day!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

