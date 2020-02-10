Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.10.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The high weekend winds makes a stir and a quick recap of the Oscars!

6am Alice News Network – Major power outages around the Bay due to the strong power winds, an update on voting and the presidential election, an update on Vinnie’s kitchen remodel, and how to get free food for Valentine’s Day!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The best and worst dressed and history is made at the Oscar’s!

7am Alice News Network – A woman gets arrested to which her husband wants to get arrested too and Nevada takes out parallel parking from their driver’s test!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Michael Hall aka Dexter is in a band, a stripper falls off one of the highest poles, and the top album charts!

8am Alice News Network – A survey asks people if they own adult toys, the state of New Jersey’s twitter is starting fights with other states over pizza, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Sarah and Vinnie surprise the winner of the Disney Vacation and Vinnie reads through your texts!

