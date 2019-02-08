Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.08.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Cat Fishing on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, baseball legend Frank Robinson passed away, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – Bhad Bhabie talks Snapchat Show 'Bringing Up Bhabie', Jim Dunlop guitar pick icon dies, and who gets held responsible for those annoying robo-calls!

8-9am - Jay Pharoah joins us in studio!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment