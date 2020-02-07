Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.07.2020

­ Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah recommends the show ‘Outsider’ and interesting facts about the Oscars this year!

6am Alice News Network – An update of the NFL draft predictions, Vinnie does some science facts, and Sarah is on the keto diet!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Post Malone gets a new face tattoo and the Oscars swag bags are out with outrageous gifts!

7am Alice News Network – Vinnie and Sarah still debate about the Keto diet and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah does the New Music Releases!

8am Alice News Network – The chances of you having a bad hair day, the riskiest states for online dating, and Burger King will give you a free whopper if you show them a picture of your ex!

Final Break –Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

