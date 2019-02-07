Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.07.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The most eligible bachelor in San Francisco and gas line explosion in SF sends people running for lives!

7-8am – Brian May confirms Queen was never invited to perform at the GRAMMYs, new emojis in the house, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and what most people want on Valentine’s day!

8-9am - Ray Donovan actor Steve 'Bean' Levy dies at age 58 after battle with nose cancer, Liam Neeson replaced as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert guest, Huey Lewis battles though a hearing loss nightmare, and the bingo brawl!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

