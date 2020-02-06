Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.06.2020­

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The hard part about wearing stiff jeans for women, Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103, and Susan Sarandon new movie role ends up in a three some!

6am Alice News Network – A CEO of a pet company in Texas eats animal food to prove the quality of it, a man in Canada tries to burn a million dollars to not pay child support but ends up in jail anyways, and things that sucks about adulating!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Survivor host Jeff Probst had a rare episode of temporary amnesia and you can get your own Taylor Swift cat pack back!

7am Alice News Network – Looks like the coronavirus is here to stay, a store owner in New York gives five second math quizzes to customers and they can get free food, and a lady who goes eyelashes in her mouth!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Green Day’s new album is a dance record and Stone Temple Pilots have new stuff out now, and Fandango users have a poll of who is going to win the Oscars!

8am Alice News Network – Bernie Madoff with a life sentence wants to get out of prison to die on the outside, a state representative was drinking out of Hershey’s syrup bottle on the House Floor, and a man in Oregon faked being a cop to steal from a drug house!

Final Break – Corey Rosen reviews the movie Birds of Prey and Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

