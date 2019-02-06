Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.06.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jennifer Lawrence has a new man, Michael Bolton sleeps through technical difficulties, refrigerdating, and deal breakers when dating!

7-8am – Liam Neeson hits morning shows to deny he's racist after comments about wanting to kill black man following friend's rape, Tyra Banks is opening America’s Next Top Modeling theme park, Billy Eichner is making a gay rom-com with Judd Apatow and Nicholas Stoller, how long you should wait before you go on your first trip with your partner, and an amazing hot tub story!

8-9am - A new study found that songs with 'featured' guest artists have become more common over the past two decades, Jussie Smollet still under investigation, and giving your partner for Valentine’s day!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

