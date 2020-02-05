Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.05.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah and Vinnie go into how much they love J.K. Rowling, Shannon Doherty has stage four cancer, school in Berkeley is forced to pay Disney for playing The Lion King at a fundraiser, and Harrison Ford is back as Indiana Jones!

6am Alice News Network – A quick update on the State of the Union and the Iowa Caucus, a man tries to break up with his wife which ends with him getting tazed, and a 90 old man wins the lottery!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Top 10 singles and stars from the 80’s and 90’s that went broke!

7am Alice News Network – A plane of people with the coronavirus has landed close to home in the Bay Area!

8am Alice Celebrity Interview – Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins is in the studio!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah does a quick celeb trash update!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

