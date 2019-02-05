Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.05.2019
February 5, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – A few more stats about the Super Bowl, man sues his parents because he didn’t choose to be born, crypto currency CEO QuadrigaCX dies with his passwords!
7-8am – Liam Neeson hits morning shows to deny he's racist after comments about wanting to kill black man following friend's rape, and trampoline parks lead to injuries!
8-9am - Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Set to Become Netflix Docu-Series and having a ghost in the house!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
