Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.03.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie's Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah goes over the prop bets from the Super Bowl, the JLo Halftime show and 10 facts about the Super Bowl!

6am Alice News Network – The groundhog says spring is coming, Freddy Fender makes the news, and the most expensive cheese!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – How fast is the speed of light? And the top 20 commercials from the Super Bowl!

7am Alice News Network – A couple making out causes some damage, a VHS home video was found from a Goodwill purchase and returned to its owner and men get their own leotard onesie!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Top Album Charts and Brian Mcknight wrote a song for Kobe Bryant, and Kylie Jenner throws the biggest birthday for Stormi!

8am Alice News Network – Which football team will take Tom Brady? The coronavirus has reached the Bay Area and a robbery that went bad!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

