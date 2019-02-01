Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.01.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Artie Lange reportedly headed to jail after being busted for drug possession, an update on Jussie Smollet’s case, Apple was slow to act on FaceTime Bug that allows spying on iPhones, and things we do for convenience that are bad for the environment!

7-8am – Ariana Grande’s terrible tattoo, and the Scouts!

8-9am - Slow down out there and “is it wrong”!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

