Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.31.2020­

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The top Super bowl half time shows, most Americans want this team to win the Super bowl, and the top paid video gamers!

6am Alice News Network –Sarah ends dry-uary! Showering in gym locker rooms and things to look forward to in February!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Wheel of fortune guest had a funny answer and 50 interesting facts about JLO!

7am Alice News Network – Hopefully there is a vaccine for the Coronavirus comes soon, the average life expectancy goes up and people running into their exes with their new significant other!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – New Music charts, Lori Loughlin is selling her Bel Air home and Ciara is having another baby!

8am Alice News Network – Vinnie throws Sarah shoe! People want to get rid of Valentine’s Day, the amount of food people consume on Superbowl day and the Hummer is coming back!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

