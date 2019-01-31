Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.31.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Empire’s Jussie Smollett brutal attack now in question, Ben Affleck retires from being Batman, and a quick weather update!

.7-8am – Our thoughts on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, a quick fast fact, running with a puppy, strange food combos, and the dumbest criminal!

8-9am – Ariana Grande fixes misspelled palm tattoo after online mockery, Frankie Grande is splits “throuple” with a married couple, and FBI doesn’t find motive for Las Vegas mass shooting!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the KO Movie Review: ‘FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’!

