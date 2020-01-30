Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.30.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vanessa Bryant makes her first statement after Kobe's death.

6am Alice News Network – Superbowl is near! The most expensive house in America and Vinnie looks into the most popular fetishes in America!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Rihanna gets a new boyfriend. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced is finalized. Soulja Boy in trouble with the law!

7am Alice News Network – More and more drugs are being legalized and Vinnie delivers some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Which contestant is missing from the upcoming survior? Jessica Simpson talks about her alcohol issues. Billie Eilish to perform at the Oscars!

8am Alice News Network – Corey and Vinnie think about getting a tattoo! An emtional Super Bowel ad get Sarah and Vinnie choked up. Plus the most annoying vacation pictures.

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Corey Rosen reviews the movie ‘The Rhythm Section’!

