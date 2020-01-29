Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.29.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – Kobe Bryant memorabilia is selling out, details on the helicopter crash, and Super Bowl commercials!

6am Alice News Network – Which beer people love to drink during the Super Bowl, and things that will ruin your day!

7am Celebrity Trash – Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ reveals new trailer ahead of Super Bowl!

7am Alice News Network – A couple Super Bowl fast facts, an awesome story about an antiques roadshow, and why people don’t follow through with their new year’s resolution!

8am Celebrity Trash – Billy Joel's big motorcycle collection vandalized by burglar!

8am Alice News Network – Atari is opening its own hotels in eight US cities!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment