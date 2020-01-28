Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.28.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – Kobe Bryant talks about why he got into helicopters, and more information on the helicopter crash!

6am Alice News Network – Human heroes come together to save the day in New York, and a few fast facts!

7am Celebrity Trash – Who actually owns Kobe’s helicopter, and the hilarious Hyundai commercial!

7am Alice News Network – Corona’s effort to separate themselves from the virus, and the emergency divorce!

8am Celebrity Trash – Artists who benefited most from their Grammy performances!

8am Alice News Network – The special bracelet given to a little girl!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment