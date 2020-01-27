Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.27.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – More information on everything that happened to Kobe Bryant, and Jack Nicholson his thoughts on Kobe!

6am Alice News Network – The deadly Coronavirus in china is worse than we thought, and lady falls out window over 60 feet high and survives!

7am Celebrity Trash – A quick Grammy roundup!

7am Alice News Network – A “ding dong ditch” retaliation, a couple bets for the Superbowl, and the favorite treats for the Big Game!

8am Celebrity Trash – More on the Grammys, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, and the hottest songs in the country!

8am Alice News Network – Icy roads leads to a nice date via Tinder, and how to get a hotel room

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment