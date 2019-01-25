Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.25.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Kentucky kid proves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are cheaters and different things people say when you sneeze!

7-8am – Ozzy Osbourne’s intense coughing ruptures blood vessel in his eye, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez 'planning to move in together' amid his one hundred thirty seven billion dollar divorce, parents sue Facebook after it 'deliberately duped' children into spending thousands playing online games like Angry Birds and PetVille, and student says he got LSD from his dog before sexually assaulting school workers!

8-9am – Michael Franti calls in to talk about his new album, Japan court upholds sterilization to register gender change, expect delays this weekend if you plan to fly anywhere, new proposal that would charge fee to drive down Lombard Street, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

