Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.24.2020
January 24, 2020
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6am Celebrity Trash – A death in the celebrity world, and Superbowl commercials!
6am Alice News Network – Virus outbreak in China, and Chinese New Year!
7am Celebrity Trash – The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, and Robert Downey Jr’s huge house!
7am Alice News Network – The serial pooper, and a dumb criminal, and finding a load of cash!
8am Alice News Network – New Jersey teacher accused of having sex with six students pleads guilty!
Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
