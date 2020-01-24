Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.24.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – A death in the celebrity world, and Superbowl commercials!

6am Alice News Network – Virus outbreak in China, and Chinese New Year!

7am Celebrity Trash – The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, and Robert Downey Jr’s huge house!

7am Alice News Network – The serial pooper, and a dumb criminal, and finding a load of cash!

8am Alice News Network – New Jersey teacher accused of having sex with six students pleads guilty!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment