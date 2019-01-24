Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.24.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – John’s going to the Superbowl, a bunch of Super Bowl bets, and taking time off to find a husband!

7-8am – Hulu drops prices as Netflix raises theirs, and Jayme Closs to get $25K reward money after saving herself!

8-9am – Free beer, and crazy man jumps on your hood!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the KO Movie Review: ‘Serenity’!

