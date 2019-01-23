Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.23.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Comedian Kevin Barnett dead at 32, the new trend for gender reveal parties, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – No charges for Chris Brown after arrest over rape allegations, TLC to Air 6-Hour Dr. Pimple Popper during Super Bowl, how much it costs to go to the Super Bowl, Scott Budman phones into to comment on a local story regarding hackers infiltrate Orinda family's Nest surveillance, and a teenager caused a car crash and it saved someone's life!

8-9am – Ariana Grande’s get called out for allegedly stealing music from others, and nurse accused of impregnating woman in vegetative state who gave birth!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

