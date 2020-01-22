Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.22.2020
January 22, 2020
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6am Celebrity Trash – Pam Anderson is married again, and the hottest movies in the Box Office!
6am Alice News Network – How an Indian marriage gets cancelled, and things you can use your home assistant for!
7am Celebrity Trash – A few Superbowl commercials!
7am Alice News Network – High School Wrestling gone wrong, and fast facts!
8am Celebrity Trash – The amazing Ron Howard joins the program!
8am Alice News Network – Singer with dementia rises up charts with moving ‘My Way’ cover, and light house employee couldn’t leave his job to cash in his lottery ticket!
Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
