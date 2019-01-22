Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.22.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The Oscar nominations, NFL games over the weekend, different ways to draw an X, and a quick fast fact!

7-8am – U.S. singer Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape complaint, Pam Anderson shares her thoughts on porn watching habit, 39th Golden Raspberry awards nominees, Tupac's sex scene drawing auctioned for 21k, how much stay at home moms should be compensated, and chocolate can cure your cough!

8-9am – Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron, things that could’ve killed The Rock, and the struggle of the YouTube stars!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

