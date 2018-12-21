Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.21.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Miley Cyrus performs her own version of ‘Santa Baby’ and memorable Christmas moments!

7-8am – The best original shows of 2018, a movie roundup segment, the most important things parents want to teach their children, and how many lights you’ll need to hang for Christmas to be seen from space!

8-9am – The Runaways’ Jackie Fuchs is the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion and is kissing under the mistletoe illegal!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment