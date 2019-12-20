Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.20.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – The most influential Tweeters, ASAP Rocky addresses alleged sex tape video, ‘America’s Got Talent’ looking for new judges, and Dwyane Wade speaks on criticism of his child Zion!

6am Alice News Network - The democratic debate happened, Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge, and what we want to be when we grew up (a survey asking a adults)!

7am Celebrity Trash – Facebook threw an amazing party, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, and the biggest celebrity deaths!

7am Alice News Network – Tomorrow is the beginning of Winter, what’s happening in the NFL, giving a gift for Christmas when you first started dating, and reducing stress by flirting with coworkers!

8am Celebrity Trash – We preview some new music!

8am Alice News Network – Californians can now check legal pot dealers using QR codes, a lady tries to light her boyfriend on fire, how long it takes for the average person to reach their limit with their family during the holidays, and another RING hack!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

