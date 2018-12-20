Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.20.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Ron Howard reportedly making documentary about Camp Fire, Kim Kardashian’s latest selfie, and London Breed stands by her actions!

7-8am – The top ten highest paid comedians, Cindy Williams paid tribute to Penny Marshall, Paris Hilton to keep two million dollar engagement ring, Phaedra Parks set to launch new product aimed at the women area, Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon ‘stepping away’ from football to focus on mental health, where you put your poop, and the top ten old school toys we wish our kids wanted for Christmas!

8-9am – Rolling Stones list of the best songs of the year, an update on the eight year old boy from Africa who was being helped by Dikembe Mutombo, Juul Labs gets $12.8 billion investment from Marlboro maker Altria Group, and a very special wedding!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and a movie review with the top five picks of the year according to Rudy and Hooman!

