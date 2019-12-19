Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.19.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – More thoughts on the ‘Survivor’ finally, and Camila Cabello apologizes for 'horrible and hurtful language' she used when younger!

6am Alice News Network - The latest on President Trump's impeachment, and people who don't like Christmas!

7am Celebrity Trash – 8-year-old Ryan Kaji of YouTube's Ryan's World8-year-old Ryan Kaji of YouTube's Ryan's World, Netflix is still raking in the dough despite Hulu and Disney Plus’ emergence, and stars that fell from grace!

7am Alice News Network – It’s snow season, we now have communicated with eachother digitally, things that are now acceptable but weren’t before, and the “apple a day” rule!

8am Celebrity Trash – The Drake Highschool Carolers come by to get us in the Christmas Spirit, and Tekashi 69’s sentence!

8am Alice News Network – A few things about the NFL, an interesting way to create a diversion, Christmas traditions, and the most disappointing gadgets!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movie reviews: ‘Cats’ and ‘Star Wars’!

