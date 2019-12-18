Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.18.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – Actor’s salaries, Netflix getting backlash over gay Jesus, A pan of bunnies greeted fans as they flocked to Glenn Close's estate sale, Greta Thunberg documentary set at Hulu, and Adam Driver walks out of an interview!

6am Alice News Network - President Trump faces impeachment, Sanders, Bloomberg test different paths to a California win, Topeka will pay you 15,000 dollars to move there, and the Amazon assistant

7am Celebrity Trash – Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ finally reaches number 1, and Baby Yoda is not in the New Star Wars! !

7am Alice News Network – ‘The Far Side’ is back, and the ten best tech gadgets of the decade!

8am Celebrity Trash – Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish show affection for each other, 'All in the Family,' 'Good Times' return to TV with 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience', ‘Survivor’, and Tekashi 69’s freedom on the line!

8am Alice News Network – When we finally figure out the meaning of life, the best Pixar movies, a new toilet angled, a few fast facts, and 9 out of 10 people have similar goals for their New Years resolution!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment