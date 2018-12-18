Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.18.2018
December 18, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Before and after shots of Becky Hudson, Superbowl Parties in Atlanta, Tinder has a new approach, and new term called “Scrooging”!
7-8am – A few things about ‘Survivor’, Rollingstone's list of the best albums of 2018, astronomers found a new planet in our solar system, a 4 a.m. last call may soon come to nine California cities not named San Diego, things people searched according to each state, and the Glory holes!
8-9am – The biggest albums sales this week, Roseanne is doing super well, Sondra Locke has died, and what a lady does instead of BINGO!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
