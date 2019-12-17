Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.17.2019

December 17, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – Madonna is dating her background dancer, and Brad Pitt goes to Jen Anniston’s party!

6am ALICE News Network -  President Obama praises women, and the top ten apps that were downloaded this decaded!

7am Celebrity Trash – Star Wars is coming soon, 'Survivor' contestant Dan Spilo uninvited from finale following inappropriate-touching incidents, Chelsea Handler sidekick Chuy Bravo's cause of death revealed, Brian Tarantina cause of death, and ‘The Simpson’ hits 670 episodes!

7am Alice News Network –  The most caring cities in the world, the hacked ring camera, a few fast facts, and everybody’s favorite thing to do for the holidays!

8am Celebrity Trash –   The amazing Scott Capurro joins the show!

8am Alice News Network  –  Going out on New Years Eve, having “me” time is the key to a good relationship, and the rudest things people do as guests!

Final Break –  Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

