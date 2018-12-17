Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.17.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Artie Lange avoids jail but tests positive for cocaine at N.J. court appearance. ‘It’s in my system’, Colin Kroll, co-founder of HQ Trivia and Vine, found dead, Robert Smith says The Cure are releasing a new album in 2019, and Middle-aged man pledges frat, claims he was paddled 200 times!

7-8am – Offset apologizes on stage during Cardi B’s show, the weirdest things girls see in men’s bathrooms, a homeless man gives out money, and an update on the maple syrup guy!

8-9am – Yet another cover of Africa, Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest for allegedly trying to lure minor for sex, pastor criticized for gifting wife $200K Lamborghini, and the first 27 seconds of meeting somebody!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment