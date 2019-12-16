Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.16.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Diddy turned 50, Taylor Swift turned 30, good news for millennials, things are happening a lot later in life, and the natural human lifespan is 38 years!

7-8am – The Hall The Hallmark Channel has reversed its decision to stop running ads featuring married lesbians kissing, house judiciary committee details Trump charges in impeachment report, and the most popular food stories of this year!

8-9am – Can Stevie Wonder actually see, Nicasio legal conflict ferments over Skywalker vineyard, most people get scammed, and a lady donates time at an animal shelter!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

