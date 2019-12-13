Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.13.2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – The most searched for stuff, paying for things with sex, and the cheating Patriots!
7-8am – The most viewed YouTube videos, Actor Danny Aiello dies, when singers become actors, and Pornhub’s year in review!
8-9am – New movie releases, good things that happened on Friday the 13th, and favorite cookies!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
