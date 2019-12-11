Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.11.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Chrissy Teigen’s insight on life as a celebrity; Megan Fox sends her kids to vegan school; Florida school director might lose job over wearing flasher costume to company party with kids; Cake or kid? Which is more valuable in the car?

7-8am – ACDC ‘Back in Black’ goes platinum; Philip Mckeon- former child star on “Alice” is dead at 55; Streaming services are just getting bigger; Jessica Biel allegedly made Justin Timberlake publicly apologize; Why was anyone allowed to tour an active volcano?

8-9am – The ten best horror movies of the year, Oracle’s convention is moving to Vegas, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment