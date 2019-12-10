Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.10.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The Golden Globe nominations, how to get your parents to buy your new BMW, a lady is forced to change her shirt, and all you can eat!

7-8am – Things we tweet, and why we smile!

8-9am – An update on Juice WRLD’s plane, a scientific study on a few things in life, and kissing under the mistletoe!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment